Local camel farm products being showcased in Sydney

Kyabram camel farmers and owners of The Camel Milk Co are set to showcase their goods at the upcoming Naturally Good Expo.

Running on June 2 and 3 at Sydney’s International Convention Centre, the expo will see visitors discover all that is Naturally Good from more than 360 exhibitors across the beauty, personal care, health, home, living, food and beverage sectors.

Owners of The Camel Milk Co, Megan Williams and husband, Chris first met in 2008 in Alice Springs. Not long after meeting they worked together at Andado station where they often saw camels roaming wild. They were fascinated by the beauty of the camels and would often watch them for hours. It was during this time that Chris and Megan started to dream of starting their own camel milk dairy. A couple of years later they moved to Victoria to a dairy farm with Megan’s parents.

Megan said, “Having been brought up working on a dairy farm, and then falling in love with camels, it seemed like a perfect match for us to start up a camel milk dairy.”

The farm today has 300 camels, milking 60 of them a day and produces a range of products including camel milk, camel powder and cosmetics, lip balm, moisturiser, soap, hand cream and even have a shampoo and conditioner in the pipeline.