Local cancer council closes its doors David Lee

AFTER 37 years of volunteering time for a range of events to support the Cancer Council, the local branch will be closing its doors due to a decline in the number of volunteers able to provide their assistance.

Over the years many volunteers have come and gone and helped to see more almost $1M raised through participating each year in events including Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea and Daffodil Day, and also hosts a number of general events including the Card Shop, Melbourne Cup Whip-around and raffles.

A volunteer at the group since 2000, Vic Earl said that while this is the end of an era, it has been pleasing to know just how much the volunteer group has been able to achieve over the years.

“Over the 37 years the volunteers have done a remarkable job in supporting Cancer Council fundraising efforts and have helped to raise $880,000 which is a fantastic effort,” Vic said.

“I would like to mention three long service members of the group, Clive Down who joined at the first meeting held in the city council chambers at the group’s inception, Wilma Spence who has been with the group for 31 years and Dorothy Newman who has been a member for the past 28 years. I congratulate them on their commitment and loyalty to the cancer cause.

“For the last 25 years the Shepparton volunteer group of Cancer Council Victoria has had the very generous support of Sam and Josie Renato from Renato’s Florist. They have purchased daffodils and donated them to our group for us to sell on. We are also grateful to Shepparton Access, Undera Guides, the local rotary club, the Anglican Church and Mooroopna Golf Club Café for their support over the years.

“Our volunteers can be very proud of their achievements.”