Local chosen to celebrate 30th drawing wall David Lee

IT was very fitting that a local artist be chosen for the celebratory 30th installation of the Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) Drawing Wall, and Rosa Purbrick’s piece certainly captures the imagination.

Based in Nagambie, Rosa draws on wetlands and waterways of her local environment to produce abstract visions of the landscape, and this piece is no different. The piece depicts a scene showing the Goulburn, its River Red Gums, billabongs and wildlife using vibrant tones and reductive shapes that are applied with adhesive vinyl on a painted ground.

Rosa said, “The image represents the changing climate and its impact on the waterways of this region.

“I chose the colours because I see these colours often out in the world.

“I’d never experienced using vinyl cut-outs before, so this was new to me. It peaked my interest though so I went exploring more about it. I spoke with Nagambie Signs, who helped me with the vinyl and helped to install the piece on the wall.

“It all came together really well.”

The 30th SAM Drawing Wall installation will be showing over the time of the SAM Local Exhibition.

To see more of Rosa’s work, visit rosapurbrick.com.au