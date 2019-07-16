Local dentist nominated as Young Professional of the Year

1 of 6

WEEK six nominations for the 2019 White King – Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards have been received and six businesses have been named as being outstanding in their nominated category.

Goulburn Valley Health Medical Imaging office supervisor, Lisa Hooper has received a nomination under the Customer Service of the Year – Professional category; Nixon Podiatry has been nominated for the Business Award – Professional category; Shepparton Farmers’ Market has been nominated for the Visitor Experience of the Year – Attractions & Festivals category; ClayStone Marketing director, Mervyn Fernando has been nominated for the Entrepreneur of the Year category; Darryl Twitt Motors second year automotive apprentice, Ashley Burgess Miller has received a nomination for the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category; and National Dental Care lead dentist, Jason Bishop has been nominated for the Young Professional of the Year category.

All nominees will have the opportunity to attend the Gala Dinner and Awards Evening, with nominations for the business awards closing on Friday, September 13.

The community will have until this time to nominate the region’s businesses under 13 categories, which include GV Healthy Workplace, Young Professional Under 30 Years, Visitor Experience of the Year (which incorporates three sub-categories – Tourism Hospitality, Accommodation and Attractions and Festivals), Customer Service Award (which incorporates three sub-categories – Professional Services, Retail Services and Trade Services), Best New Business Under Two Years, Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign, Entrepreneur of the Year, Apprenticeship/Trainee of the Year, the Business Award (which incorporates three sub-categories – Professional Service of the Year, Trade Service of the Year and Retailer of the Year), and of course, the illustrious Hall of Fame Award.

All businesses within the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary are eligible to be nominated for an award with each category’s individual set of criteria available on the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.