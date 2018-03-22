Local face of communication has a green thumb David Lee

FOLLOWING a competition to find the king or queen of Shepparton gardens, a local resident and member of GV Food Bowl Revolution, Susan Parnell has been crowned and will be heroed on the front cover of the 2018 Yellow Pages and White Pages Shepparton book.

Susan impressed a panel of judges from the Yellow Pages, White Pages and the Australian City Farms and Community Garden Network (ACFCGN), after she entered an image of the GV Food Bowl Revolution along with her informative gardening tip, demonstrating her love and passion of gardening in the Shepparton community.

Susan said, “When I found out we had been chosen as Shepparton’s Gardening Great, we were totally shocked but very excited to accept the title. GV Food Bowl Revolution has been active for one year and our members have found no better way to relax and be creative, while also contributing to making our community more sustainable and beautiful.

“We hope our gardening tip will inspire others in the Shepparton community to get out and start a garden of their own.”

Not only will the GV Food Bowl Revolution and their beautifully sown garden appear on the cover of this year’s Yellow Pages and White Pages Shepparton book, but Susan’s famous gardening tip will appear on the inside of the front cover for local residents to use, alongside details of the remarkable work that the ACFCGN do across Shepparton and Victoria.