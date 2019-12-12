Local firms taking part in the infrastructure boom

1 of 3

The Victorian Government is undertaking some massive infrastructure projects in the state, which, aside from the benefit the general public will derive on their completion, has created an enormous level of work for the people of Victoria.

While metro-Melbourne commuters will gain the most benefit of the $30 billion tunnel network for freeways and rail lines now under construction, a local Shepparton engineering design consultancy and a Cobram construction company have pooled resources to win a million dollar contract that will be integral to the success of the tunnelling projects.

Their project is to design and construct two, 30m long, 9m diameter replicas of the tunnels as they will be constructed. These will be used for training the thousands of workers who will be involved in all aspects of the construction and operation of the new infrastructure

Managing director of CAF Consulting, Leigh Findlay said, “We were really pleased with the win, we understand our bid knocked off larger national and international construction firms. Clearly our regional capability and expertise stacks up against anywhere else in the world. “

There are two types of tunnel construction. TBM tunnelling, which involves boring out the earth then putting in place concrete precast elements that lock together to form a secure concrete tunnel. The second method is a traditional mined tunnel, which involves boring out the earth and using sprayed concrete to line the tunnel. Both methods will be used in the current infrastructure boom and the underground workers need training in dealing with fires, how to access emergency exits, driving machinery without tipping, and even walking on the ballast once that is in place.

The two training replicas are to be built at Holmesglen TAFE in Melbourne and will be the only one of its kind in Australia.

According to CPE Construction of Cobram managing director, Damion O’Callaghan, “Winning the projects has a knock-on effect as we demonstrate our combined capabilities to be able to win new projects. The client in this case needed talent to find a solution to their problems which between the two companies we were able to provide.”

“It was a sizable investment in time and money on our combined parts to prepare the bid but that is what’s needed to take on this scale of project,” said Leigh.

Work on the replica tunnels begins with the foundations going in this past week while the fabricated components have been prepared in Cobram ready for shipment to Holmesglen.

This is perhaps just another example of the talent that resides in the Goulburn Valley that by doing so, is bringing increased employment opportunities to the region.