Local franchise has new owners

Some businesses have the uncanny knack of being locked into the Australian lexicon when we think of a particular product range.

Clark Rubber is one of those names that perhaps says it all. Others might carry some of the products but when we think of rubber products or even pool chemicals and products, it is the first place we think of.

The franchise in Shepparton has recently changed hands. Three friends, originally all coming from the same general area in India a matter of ten years ago, have put their collective skills together to become Clark Rubber Shepparton.

Jay Singh, Garry Singh and Ricky Kumar have all been active in retail since they arrived and developed a passion to provide service to their clients.

“We have a unique product range that covers many requirements for domestic use to industrial use,” said Ricky. “Our range of pool products are not just for small pools, we can provide equipment and chemicals for anything up to large council pools.”

Clark Rubber is located at Shop 4, 130 -160 Benalla Rd, Shepparton.

Spend a minimum of $10 and fill out an entry form for your chance to win a share of $25,000 or a $5,000 holiday voucher. Clark Rubber is a participating business in the 2020 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.