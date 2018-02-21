Local joins hay convoy to offer knowledge and technology David Lee

BETTER ways to get use out of fodder on farms in drought affected areas was the main focus of local, Mark Lewis from Alltech Keenan Shepparton and the business’ Bendigo nutritionist, Donal Blackwell and Tennyson engineer, Andrew Mitchel, when the group lent their knowledge and technology to the Burrumbuttock Hay Run appeal.

Beginning in 2013 by organiser, Brendan Farrell, the Burrumbuttock Hay Run is a charitable event organised to supply hay and fodder to drought affected livestock communities in NSW and Queensland.

The team from Keenan joined the hay convoy at Darlington Point on the evening of Thursday, January 26, which had departed with over 160 loads of hay, arriving at the showgrounds in Cunnamulla, south west Queensland that evening before dark.

Mark, Donal and Andrew said, “Brendan asked us along with the Keenan mixer wagon technology because he appreciates that farmers need to be adding value solutions and be educated about new technologies that add value and make better use of their fodder on-farm.

“Keenan mixers are unique in that they can process forage in a format that minimises sorting of different feeds and also allows stock to be maintained with less feed intake, meaning farmers can get more from less when resources are tight.

“The convoy (up to 10km long) passed through Griffith, Hillston, Cobar, Bourke and onto Cunnamulla.

“Being Australia Day many locals on the route came out to greet and cheer on the group with a large crowd of over 1,000 people (some travelling hundreds of kilometres) to meet the convoy at Cunnamulla.

“One could see the effects of protracted drought in the region with just dust to be seen in many livestock paddocks where hay was being supplemented.

“On Saturday we provided the facility to mix feeds (hay and straw) and talked with farmers in the region about drought feeding strategies.

“They were so friendly and appreciative to have had us there.”