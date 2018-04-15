Local makes the finals in state awards David Lee

LOCAL resident, Chelsea Sofra has been announced as a finalist in the Royal Flying Doctor Service Victoria Regional and Rural Health Award, part of the Victorian Young Achiever Awards.

Twenty-three year old Sofraspearheaded development of two important mental health literacy resources aimed at school-goers, a ‘Stress Less’ booklet to support young people who are struggling while undergoing exams and a ‘While You Wait’ resource for youth awaiting mental health services.

Chelsea is a passionate volunteer at Headspace Shepparton, a program to enable young people to easily access help for problems affecting their wellbeing.

Chelsea said, “It’s exciting to be a finalist. I work with a great team and we work with the community a lot so it’s nice to know that the community and headspace value that. It makes the hard work worthwhile.

“I joined the youth advisory council at headspace after finishing university because I was looking to put what I learned into practice and give back to the community.

“Community health and youth focus is a passion of mine, so it’s really nice to be able to work in that field.

“I’d like to thank headspace for nominating me.”

Chelsea will go up against other finalists with winners announced at an Awards Gala Presentation Dinner to be held at Flemington – The Event Centre on Friday, May 18.

There is a poll currently running for the ‘people’s choice award’ on the ‘Victorian Young Achiever Awards’ Facebook page, visit to vote for Chelsea.