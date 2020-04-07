Local member confident we can get through this crisis

Companies can see a way forward said local Member for Nicholls, Damian Drum.

“The COVID-19 shut down has caused a lot of concern for many companies in the Goulburn Valley and the Jobkeeper allowance introduced as part of the Federal Government stimulus is having a positive impact on how companies go forward.” he said.

“This pandemic is going to cause a lot of rethinking on how we approach things in the future. It has become quite clear that the Goulburn Valley is an essential component in our food supply chain and we have to ensure that can continue.

“Australia is well placed in terms of the impact the virus is having on the community. The way we have approached the testing process and the public’s adaptation to social isolation has enabled the mortality rates to be kept as low as it is and having a positive effect on our recovery.

Australia can come through this sooner than other countries because of it.

“It is too early to talk about where we are in six months but it will cause a lot of thinking about how the world operates. We have been too reliant on imports for essential items so that will change.

“I think there will be a greater awareness about how reliant we are on the GV for food production that will impact on issues such as water, training and the like.”

“For now, we have to ensure that companies and the people working for them can survive for the next three to six months and can be fully functioning when we have made the country safe from the virus.”

Damian Drum is positive we can beat this and as a nation, return stronger. People need to continue the self isolation and stay positive as the government addresses some of the cracks in the hastily prepared stimulus they have implemented.