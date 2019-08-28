Local photographer wins national award

After 20 years working at a school, local Fleur Ferguson decided to turn her passion of photography into more than just a hobby and created her own photography business and studio.

Her photography studio is a beautifully old-styled country barn with lots of character, warmth and lovely natural light, surrounded by lush beautiful gardens. It’s an incredible workspace, where Fleur is able to create beautiful imagery for her clients, both inside and outside the studio space on her property in Toolamba.

Last month, Fleur was awarded the Find A Photographer Award’s Studio Design Award for her gorgeous photography studio. The Find A Photographer Awards honour and recognise the incredible contribution that professional photographers running photography businesses make to their local communities.

Fleur said, “I entered not really thinking anything would come of it, so I was so shocked when they announced I was one of the winners! It’s nice to see all the hard work get recognised, and to see that people enjoy it as well!”

Fleur Ferguson Photography specialises in newborn babies, babies, families, debutante and wedding photography. To book in a session with Fleur, or to view her stunning portfolio, head to www.fleurfergusonphotography.com