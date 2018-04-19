Local receives royal reply David Lee

LOCAL Kialla resident and bush poem reciter, Jim Campbell received a very special response to a recital he recorded on CD and sent to Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, receiving a royal reply.

Realising they were keen polo players he chose Banjo Patterson’s The Gebung Polo Club and eloquently recorded himself reciting it and sent it to them.

The letter he received back read “Dear Mr. Campbell, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have asked me to thank you for your kind letter and gift. The Royal Highnesses are most grateful to you for taking the trouble to send them the two CDs of poetry. It really was most thoughtful of you and The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have asked me to send you their warmest thanks and best wished. Signed, Claudia Spens”

Jim said, “I was pleased to receive a reply. It has now become a family heirloom.

“Knowing they acknowledged it was pretty exciting.

“I’d love to go and bring some Australiana to the Royal Concert by reciting two of Banjo Patterson’s poems in person.”