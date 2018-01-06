Local rocks the dance floor Editor

GOULBURN Valley Grammar School student, 15 year old Sam Brown has rocked the dance floor at the 72nd Australian Dancesport Championships in Melbourne recently, winning the Australian Champion and 2018 World Representative for the Junior Open Standard (ballroom) event.

But the success didn’t stop there. Sam and his dance partner, 14 year old Bendigo local, Berkley Wood also winning the Junior Open New Vogue and placed 3rd in the Junior Open Latin America.

The program was action packed with more than 1,600 competitors across the three days of competition. Entries were received from across all states of Australia and across 20 countries including Japan, New Zealand, Italy, Estonia, China and the Philippines.

Sam said, “Berkley and I danced the best that we ever have and to be rewarded as the top juniors in Australia for standard and new vogue and third in Latin American was a great reward for all of our training and many hours of practice.”

Next year, Sam and Berkley will go up to the U21 years age group which will provide many new challenges for them.

Sam and Berkley have lessons and train at Pivot Dance Studio in Melbourne, which is owned by former Shepparton local, Jeremy Garner.