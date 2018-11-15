Local schools race to raise over $9,000

THREE-HUNDRED and fifty students from Mooroopna Park Primary School and Verney Road School helped to collectively raise $9,170.42 after taking part in fun runs which were organised to raise the funds for the schools.
Brad Robinson from Mooroopna Park Primary School and Matthew Gill from Verney Road Special School said the students’ commitment to the fun run was second-to-none.
“Our students are so excited about the money they’ve helped raise for school resources and they thoroughly enjoyed participating in the school fun run alongside their peers as they cheered each other on,” Brad and Matthew said.