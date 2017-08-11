Local students to put on spectacular performance David Lee

FORTY eight students from three local schools had their final group rehearsal with dance director, Deon Nuku recently, in preparation for the Victorian State Schools Spectacular.

Held on September 16 at Hisense Arena, the students from Guthrie Street Primary School, Murchison Primary School and Echuca East Primary School will join 1,187 students from around Victorian state schools, to showcase how ‘Anything is Possible.’

This year’s extravaganza will feature the principal cast of a 64-piece orchestra, 30 lead vocalists, 16 principal dancers, 20 ensemble dancers, eight backing vocalists, a magician, roller skaters, puppeteers and a 1,300-voice choir and 1,200 mass dancers.

The show explores themes of creativity, freedom of expression and self-empowerment – taking inspiration from the song Pure Imagination (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).