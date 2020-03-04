Local support for bushfire affected communities

It’s no secret that the Greater Shepparton community is a generous bunch. When the bushfires ravaged much of the state over the summer, our community banded together to help in whatever way they could.

With affected communities now returning to what’s left of their towns, the rebuilding must begin and that goes for businesses too. To help out those towns and businesses affected by the fires, a local group of women associated with the Shepparton United Football and Netball Club packed together in a bus to take on the ‘Empty Esky’ challenge.

The group travelled to Milawa and Myrtleford last Saturday with the help of Fords Coach Travel Shepparton, Woolworths Archer Street store manager, Anthony Vivona, and Mark Lewis.

Empty Esky encourages everyone to grab an esky, embark on a road trip to a fire-affected town and to stock up with produce and wares purchased from local traders.

For more information or to join the cause, visit www.emptyesky.com.au.