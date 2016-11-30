Local talents score AFL drafting David Lee

Training of a different kind helped toward success

LOCAL young guns have proven their worth to the world of football, with 11 of the regions’ top talents read out to join AFL clubs during the national draft on Friday.

Among those drafted, Will Brodie will be heading to the Gold Coast after being selected by the Suns with pick nine and Bushranger’s teammate, Jy Simpkin will don the North Melbourne Football Club colours, being taken at pick 12.

But it hasn’t been an easy road to get AFL ready for Brodie and Simpkin, who have both been put through tough training regimes by local taekwondo expert and instructor at Koryo Taekwondo, Sammy Rachele.

Sammy said, “Having the boys (Jy and Will) training with me has meant that I’m doing extra training myself, which has helped me cut down my weight and get fit and fight ready for the Oceania Taekwondo Championships.

“It’s great to have been able to help the boys with their strength and fitness for their lifelong dream and even better to see them have had such great success with the national draft last week. I love it!”

Brodie said, “After training, I texted Jy saying I think I need to go to hospital. I was struggling.

“Training with Sammy has been good for physical conditioning and mental preparation for AFL. It’s learning to push yourself when you think you having nothing left.”

Simpkin said, “This was my second or third year coming (to Koryo) for pre-season training. It gives you the edge with core strength and helps you to push through mental toughness and work through the pain barrier.

“It was good to have Sam pushing you. It’s definitely helped with core and strength.”

Alongside Simpkin and Brodie, Bushrangers’ teammates, Deniliquin’s Todd Marshall (Port Adelaide), Cobram’s Esava Ratugolea (Geelong Cats), Benalla’s Harry Morrison (Hawthorn), Albury’s Lachlan Tiziani (GWS Giants), Albury’s Max Lynch (Collingwood), Mansfield’s James Cousins (Hawthorn), Albury’s Zach Sproule (GWS Giants) and Corowa-Rutherglen’s Ryan Garthwaite (Richmond) will be chasing their AFL aspirations, and joining them will be Rochester’s Joe Atley from the Bendigo Pioneers (Port Adelaide).