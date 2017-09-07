Local transport legends inducted into Transport Hall of Fame David Lee

TWO local legends in the transport industry have received top honours after being accepted into the National Road Transport Hall of Fame.

Arthur Kreskas and his late brother, George are a testament to the reputation of local transport business, Kreskas Bros Transport and the family.

Since 1968, Kreskas Bros Transport has been at the forefront of the transport and logistics industry, and has made a name for itself as being one of the largest regional road carrier companies into and out of the Port of Melbourne.

The business began with a simple motto; to treat its customers’ businesses like its own. In 1968, Arthur Kreskas began by carrying fresh fruit and vegetables between Shepparton and the Footscray Wholesale Fruit and Vegetable Market in Melbourne with a 1957 Dodge tray truck.

George and Arthur were in business with one another from 1945 until transport business was registered and they then worked together for 20 years before Arthur bought the business out in the 1980s.

Today, the third generation; sons Les and John continue Arthur’s legacy and with the cooperative efforts of all their valued employees, continue to provide the best possible service to their clients, offering consistent service at the highest level and with the latest in equipment and innovation.

The operation has now expanded to a fleet of 37 trucks, employs approximately 80 full time staff and has become one of the largest carriers of import and export containers between Goulburn Valley and Port of Melbourne.

Kreskas Bros. Transport general manager, Peter Hill said, “I think that Arthur and George are the last link to the real pioneers of transport in the region. Their efforts and commitment to the local area over many decades in both employing local people and supporting local businesses is certainly something that has had a profoundly positive impact on the industry and the region and it is great to see that these two have finally been recognised.”