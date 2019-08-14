Local win putts golf duo in the running for national championship

Golf is a game whose aim is to hit a very small ball into an even smaller hole, with weapons singularly ill-designed for the purpose. Or so Winston Churchill supposedly said.

All that aside, it has the ability to draw thousands of amateurs into seeing who can play the least number of strokes on the day. The Audi Quattro cup, now in its 28th year in Australia draws thousands of entrants playing off for the chance to keep going up the scale to the national championships in Melbourne and then to an international competition to be held in Austria.

The Shepparton Audi dealership recently hosted this round of the cup competition at the Shepparton Golf Club. Entrants Murray Privac and Nick Breslin were the ultimate winners on the day, with a score of 36. Peter Baird and Anything Devine were in the second place team, followed by Domenico Cerrone and Peter Noble in third place.

Gayle Steers and Dom Cerrone took out prizes for nearest the pin on the 12th hole and Paul Ransom and Judy Holland had the longest drives on the 1st. The social competition prize went to Craig McIntyre and Geoff Cobbledick.

The winning local team of Murray Privac and Nick Breslin will go on to compete in a National Final at Capital Golf Club, Melbourne. The World Final will follow, contested by the national winning team and will take place in Kitzbuhel, Austria.