Local workers back-paid more than $34,000 David Lee

TWENTY-THREE workers across the Goulburn Valley have been back-paid more than $34,000 in wages and entitlements after seeking assistance from the Fair Work Ombudsman.

In one matter, a worker at an automotive repair and maintenance business in Kyabram was dismissed without being paid his lawful entitlements of notice of termination, annual leave and long service leave.

The Fair Work Ombudsman intervened and the business agreed to pay the employee an amount of $11,602.

In a separate matter, a full-time employee in Kyabram who was made redundant was not given redundancy payments as his employer believed the small business was exempt and was made to pay the employee $8,000.

In another matter, the agency assisted 19 wait staff at a Shepparton restaurant who had been underpaid a combined $8,207. Ten of these employees were aged between 16 and 19.

Two apprentices working as electrical contractors in the Cobram area had also been underpaid $6,725, which was rectified.

Fair Work Ombudsman, Natalie James said each business was now on notice that further mistakes could result in serious enforcement action, such as litigation and the potential for hefty penalties.

“There is a wealth of free advice and educational material on our website and we have a dedicated small business infoline so there is absolutely no excuse for making these mistakes,” Ms James said.

“In each of these cases it was the first time the business had come to our attention and each quickly rectified the issues so we determined that lengthy court proceedings were not necessary in these circumstances.

“However, we revisit businesses that have been found non-compliant and these operators have been warned that if they continue to make mistakes, they can expect to be subject to court proceedings or an enforceable undertaking,” Ms James said.