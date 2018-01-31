Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Locals awarded for contributions to region

David Lee January 31, 2018
CITIZENS AWARDED… Local resident, Karreen Lucas was announced as the overall Greater Shepparton Citizen of the Year during the Australia Day Award Ceremony held last week. Photo: Supplied.

THE winners of the 2018 Australia Day awards were announced at ceremonies across Greater Shepparton to help celebrate Australia Day last week.

Karreen Lucas was announced as the overall Greater Shepparton Citizen of the Year, with Brooke McCluskey being named as Greater Shepparton Young Citizen of the Year and the Tatura and Community Rotary Art Show winning Greater Shepparton Community Event of the Year.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe congratulated all award recipients and acknowledged the outstanding contributions they have made to Greater Shepparton.

“Thank you to those who took the time to submit a nomination to recognise their fellow citizens, it is fantastic to see individuals doing great things for their community and it is important that we recognise and celebrate them,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

The Adviser would like to congratulate former radio broadcaster and state member for Shepparton, Don Kilgour for having been awarded an Order of Australia Medal (OAM). Congratulations also to Peter Ryan who has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for his contributions to the community in the areas of health, education, agriculture and the water industry.

The Adviser would also like to congratulate Euroa’s Jean Hamilton who has also been awarded an Order of Australia (OAM) for her work in aged care in the home and community sector.

 

 

Australia Day Award Winners

Arcadia  
Citizen of the Year Karreen Lucas
 

Dookie

  
Citizen of the Year Heather Waldron
Academic Award Charlie Bowmaker
Community Event of the Year Dookie Military Vehicle Rally – Military History Group Inc
Mooroopna  
Citizen of the Year Marie Findlay
Young Citizen of the Year Nimi Jumapili
Sports Award Nadine Edwards
Murchison  
Sports Award Murchison Under 12 Soccer Team. Coach Neale Williams. Delegate Michelle Donders
Community Event of the Year Luncheon Service Team – Murchison Neighbourhood House
Young Citizen of the Year Sara Louise Niglia
Citizen of the Year Una Stone
 

Shepparton

  
Citizen of the Year Sue Trevaskis
Community Event of the Year Shepparton Parkrun
Young Citizen of the Year Brooke McCluskey
Senior Citizen of the Year Tom Colbert and Dianne Colbert
Sports Award Alana Baldi
Order of Australia Medal

Member of the Order of Australia

 

Tatura

 Don Kilgour

Peter Ryan
Citizen of the Year Kevin Ryan
Sports Award Matt Miller
Community Event of the Year Tatura and Community Rotary Art Show
Business Award Stacey Prossor
Young Citizen of the Year Katherine Wagner
 

Toolamba

  
Citizen of the Year Geoff Maynard
Community Event of the Year Food Swap
Community Service Vin White

 

Euroa

Order of Australia Medal                            Jean Hamilton