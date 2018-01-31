Locals awarded for contributions to region David Lee

THE winners of the 2018 Australia Day awards were announced at ceremonies across Greater Shepparton to help celebrate Australia Day last week.

Karreen Lucas was announced as the overall Greater Shepparton Citizen of the Year, with Brooke McCluskey being named as Greater Shepparton Young Citizen of the Year and the Tatura and Community Rotary Art Show winning Greater Shepparton Community Event of the Year.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe congratulated all award recipients and acknowledged the outstanding contributions they have made to Greater Shepparton.

“Thank you to those who took the time to submit a nomination to recognise their fellow citizens, it is fantastic to see individuals doing great things for their community and it is important that we recognise and celebrate them,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

The Adviser would like to congratulate former radio broadcaster and state member for Shepparton, Don Kilgour for having been awarded an Order of Australia Medal (OAM). Congratulations also to Peter Ryan who has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for his contributions to the community in the areas of health, education, agriculture and the water industry.

The Adviser would also like to congratulate Euroa’s Jean Hamilton who has also been awarded an Order of Australia (OAM) for her work in aged care in the home and community sector.

Australia Day Award Winners

Arcadia Citizen of the Year Karreen Lucas Dookie Citizen of the Year Heather Waldron Academic Award Charlie Bowmaker Community Event of the Year Dookie Military Vehicle Rally – Military History Group Inc Mooroopna Citizen of the Year Marie Findlay Young Citizen of the Year Nimi Jumapili Sports Award Nadine Edwards Murchison Sports Award Murchison Under 12 Soccer Team. Coach Neale Williams. Delegate Michelle Donders Community Event of the Year Luncheon Service Team – Murchison Neighbourhood House Young Citizen of the Year Sara Louise Niglia Citizen of the Year Una Stone Shepparton Citizen of the Year Sue Trevaskis Community Event of the Year Shepparton Parkrun Young Citizen of the Year Brooke McCluskey Senior Citizen of the Year Tom Colbert and Dianne Colbert Sports Award Alana Baldi Order of Australia Medal Member of the Order of Australia Tatura Don Kilgour Peter Ryan Citizen of the Year Kevin Ryan Sports Award Matt Miller Community Event of the Year Tatura and Community Rotary Art Show Business Award Stacey Prossor Young Citizen of the Year Katherine Wagner Toolamba Citizen of the Year Geoff Maynard Community Event of the Year Food Swap Community Service Vin White

Euroa

Order of Australia Medal Jean Hamilton