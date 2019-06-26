Locals blitz national awards

THE 30th annual Melbourne Body Corporate Management (MBCM) Strata Specialists awards ceremony was held at the Sofitel, Melbourne CBD, earlier this month, with franchisees from across the nation invited to celebrate their achievements, and that of their peers.

Local franchisees, Emma Glazebrook and Amelia Wright, who are currently in their third year operating under the MBCM banner, and are based here in Shepparton, were pleased to attend the event, but say they certainly weren’t anticipating being the event’s most significantly recognised on the night.

One of 49 franchise branches across the country, Emma and Amelia are supported by two administrative staff; the team of four, responsible for a geographical area spanning from Echuca in the state’s north, along the Murray to Yarrawonga and further south, triangularly to encompass Seymour and Wallan.

“We were really, really humbled to take home three awards on the night,” said Emma.

“To be picked over many businesses, much larger and more established than ours was a huge compliment.”

‘A huge compliment’ indeed, as the pair were recognised for their management of the group’s largest owners’ corporation – Silverwoods Estate, a 323 home site still under development, based in Yarrawonga. The second award received, paid tribute to the pair’s generosity within the local community, acknowledging their unique sponsorship contribution and assistance in the development of the Northern Country Women’s League (NCWL) with the group’s Excellence In Marketing award. And finally, the pair were both honoured to be named the recipients of the Franchisee Of The Year award.

“We are a small operation, so to be honoured with these awards – and in particular the Franchisee Of The Year Award, after only a few years as franchisees is a great privilege,” said Amelia.

Performance criteria of which the awards are judged includes such areas as business growth, feedback received by head office, geographical area, environment and demographics of the territory.

The ladies have also been previously been recognised with awards as Rising stars in 2016 and Excellence in Sales and Marketing as well as the Community Spirit Award in 2017.