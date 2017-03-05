Locals called on to give opinion on festive decorations David Lee

LOCAL residents are being called on to provide opinions on the kind of festive decorations they would like to see adorning Shepparton’s CBD.

The Greater Shepparton City Council Festive Decorations Advisory Committee has developed a survey to gain a better understanding of how the Greater Shepparton community feels about the festive decorations in the Shepparton CBD and what they want to see on display during the festive season.

The survey is available until Friday, March 3 and will be available online and in hardcopy at the customer service desk at council, Aquamoves, Mooroopna Community House, North Shepparton Community House, South Shepparton Community House and the Ethnic Council.

Greater Shepparton City Council Manager Neighbourhoods, Amanda Tingay said, “The survey will assist us in implementing new ideas to ensure our festive displays are an asset that makes our community proud to celebrate Christmas.”

To fill out the survey online, visit http://greatershepparton.com.au/council/consultation