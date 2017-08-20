Local’s driving force to support mum with cancer David Lee

WHEN local resident, Camella Malone was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 31 this year, she didn’t know just how much her son, Lee Carter was going to throw his support behind her.

After discovering his mum had been diagnosed, Lee, who is a truck driver for Leocata’s Transport, had some decals printed of the Breast Cancer Foundation Pink Ribbon and stuck them to the sides of his truck’s cabin in a show of respect and support.

Camella said, “I’m amazed that Lee has done this. It shows that he really does love me and I’m very proud of him.

“He’s been my number one support right through. I would say that this cancer has made us stronger.

“Joe Leocata and the family at Leocata’s Transport have been a great support for Lee and myself through this. They’ve never let us down.”

Lee said, “I decided to do this because not only is it a for a good cause but it means a lot to be able to show support to my mum.

“I am so thankful to have had the support of the family at Leocata’s Transport.”