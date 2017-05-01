Locals given opportunity to grow David Lee

TWENTY-SEVEN locals were last week provided with opportunities to grow, with 22 receiving education scholarships and five receiving a Donald Fairless Sporting Scholarship as part of the 2017 Lift Off Education Scholarship program.

Alana Charles, Sunseria Ducat, Hannah Smidt, Jemma Walsh, Tameka Davis, Courtney Kelly, Chelsea Rowan, Alicia Flegaltaub, Alisia Russo, James Miller, Lillian Nyangela, Katie Sellick, Jessica Gould, Tayla Ringrose, Jessica Sellick, Jack Brisbane, Kira Buddle, Fawzia Abkar, Joel McCarten, Rachel Claney, Katie Simkin and Courtney Hawke were recipients of the education scholarships.

Cooper Bromley, Liam Edwards, Shae Oliver, Charlotte Morris and Marco Tripoli each received a Donald Fairless Sporting Scholarship.

Community Fund Goulburn Valley chief executive officer, Cheryl Hammer said, “We have awarded 27 scholarships with a value of $81,500 this year alone via our Lift Off Scholarship Program. Most of these students have entered into post secondary/tertiary education, with one third of them studying locally.

“The scholarships range from one-off $2,000 to $5,000 over three years.

We have also given out another four one-off scholarships valued at $5,000 each after a donation of $20,000 from the Margaret Attwood Trust, which was set up by Margaret Attwood to support causes in our community including assisting disadvantaged children.

“This brings the total to 22 education scholarships plus the five sporting scholarships. The young athletes have received a $500 scholarship each from the Fairless family who set up the bursary after the death of their father, Donald Fairless. A well known athlete himself, he wanted to continue to aid young athletes in reaching their sporting goal.”