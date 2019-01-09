Locals given the gift of joy

JUST prior to Christmas last year, families in need identified by FamilyCare received the gift of joy, when they received baskets full of goodies that were gathered as part of the fourth Baskets of Joy initiative.

In early November, the call was put out to the local community, requesting help to fill 314 baskets for those in need at Christmas.

The baskets were filled to the brim with all sorts of non-perishable foods, bon bons, personal care products, anything a family in need will appreciate, even the odd chocolate or two.

The Community Fund Goulburn Valley CEO Andrea McNab said, “We have many amazing supporters including Goulburn Valley Water who make sure that each family receiving a basket also receive a Christmas ham. Unilever (Tatura) were also extremely supportive this year, with two pallets of body wash, deodorant and shampoo. So many of these items are on the bottom of the shopping list for families who are struggling to even put food on the table.

“This is often a very difficult, sad and anxious time by many families who have fallen upon hard times! We know that they appreciate our support and that it does put a smile on their faces, to know that someone and in fact, many people, care.”