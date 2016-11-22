Locals named finalists and winners of Wurreker Awards David Lee

THE Goulburn Valley was well represented at the recent Victorian Aboriginal Education Association Incorporated (VAEAI) Wurreker Awards, with four making it as a finalist and two walking away as winners of their categories.

GOTAFE marketing manager, Larissa Falla was shortlisted as a finalist for the Public Sector Employee category as was Ganbina for the Community Based Employer Award category. Greater Shepparton City Council walked away as winners of the Local Government Award category and the Yorta Yorta, Yenbena Training Centre took out the Private RTO Award.

The Wurreker Awards are held annually to celebrate the success of the Koorie community in vocational education and training. The awards acknowledge individuals who have achieved outstanding results in their chosen areas of knowledge and expertise. They also recognise and celebrate training providers, community and organisations that are working to create real outcomes for Koories learners and communities.

VAEAI president, Geraldine Atkinson spoke about how the awards are a testament to the ways in which high quality training can open up new directions for Koorie people, highlighting that the new Aboriginal Education Plan, Marrung, would provide further support to Koorie learners.

“Recently we celebrated the people who have set goals for themselves and have achieved those goals. Because VET can open up so many opportunities, it is crucial that all Koorie people in VET courses continue to receive support.

“Marrung is finally a forward thinking and progressive holistic plan integrating early years, schools, VET and higher education, all education sectors, with community involvement at its core.”