Local’s new single release date set

FORMER local, singer, Anthony Lucas is set to release his new track tomorrow, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Titled ‘Locked on You,’ the track took Lucas 17 months to perfect and record and is an upbeat pop single featuring popular Australian rapper, Donny Casper.

Lucas said, “I’m really excited to finally let the song be heard, after working on it for so long.

“It’s been in the works for over a year and I just hope that my listeners will love it and that all the hard work will have been worth it.”

Lucas, who now resides in Melbourne, is also planning a feature tour to promote his new single, pledging that regional areas would be a focus, including Shepparton.

‘Locked on You’ can be found at iTunes, Spotify, Pandora and other online music markets.