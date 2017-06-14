Locals nominated for customer service, best new business, visitor experience and healthy workplace David Lee

FIVE more nominees have been announced as part of the 2017 White King – Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards, each being nominated by the local community for displaying excellence in their fields.

Vine Hair & Makeup owner, Renee Garthwaite was nominated under the Customer Service of the Year Award – Trade Services category, Shepparton Camera House lab operator, Chrissy Pedretti received a nomination under the Customer Service of the Year Award – Retail Services category, Core Strength Health & Wellness received a nomination under the Best New Business – Under Two Years category, Quest Shepparton received a nomination under the Visitor Experience of the Year category and Education First Youth Foyer received a nomination under the GV Healthy Workplace category.

The community will have 16 weeks to nominate the region’s businesses under nine categories, which include GV Healthy Workplace, Young Professional Under 30 Years, Visitor Experience of the Year, Customer Service, which incorporates Professional Services, Trade Services and Retail Services, Best New Business Under Two Years, Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign, Entrepreneur of the Year, Apprenticeship/Trainee of the Year and the Business Award, which incorporates Professional Service, Trade Service of the Year and Retailer of the Year.

All businesses within the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary are eligible to be nominated for an award with each award category’s individual set of criteria available on the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.

Nominations can be made in-store at participating businesses, online at www.sheppartonchamber.com.au/awards or via post by sending a completed nomination form to Business Awards, PO Box 364, Shepparton 3630.