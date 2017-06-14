Locals receive Queens Birthday honours David Lee

NINE locals have received top honours, with each being named on the Queens Birthday honours list for their contributions.

Elizabeth Anne Chapman of Benalla was recognised for service to education and to the community, Helen Wall of Gowangardie was recognised for spending more than 40 years serving the local community through her commitment to the Caniambo Country Women’s Association.

John Thomas Hanlon of Benalla was recognised for service to the community of Benalla. Desmond Noel McNulty of Benalla was recognised for service to the forest and wood products industry and to the community of Benalla.

William Gerard Melbourne of Seymour was recognised for service to local government and to the community of Mitchell Shire.

James Maxwell Porter of Yarrawonga was recognised for service to the community of north-east Victoria through a range of organisation.

Kenneth Hugh Whan of Benalla was recognised for service to local government and to the community of Benalla.

Detective Leading Senior Constable Trevor John Collins was recognised for working to reduce the amount of lives lost on Victorian roads by engaging the community through education and road safety forums and programs, including the CoolHeads Young Driver Program in Shepparton.

Former Leading Senior Constable Dale Potter of Dookie was recognised for his various roles in supporting the community.