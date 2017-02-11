Locals to tackle DIY projects this February

ROLL up your sleeves and get hands-on this February at Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton adults and kids DIY workshops.
With adult workshops being held every Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm, this month will see a focus on easy DIY projects that you’ll be able to do around the home over a weekend.
Kids can also enjoy free DIY workshops every Saturday and Sunday. The free classes will keep kids occupied, while they have fun learning how to make something new.
For further information, drop in to Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton, 225 Benalla Road, Shepparton or phone 5820 2200.
BUNNINGS WAREHOUSE DIY FEBRUARY WORKSHOPS FOR ADULTS
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|FEBRUARY 4
Home Organisation DIY Workshops
|FEBRUARY 5
Home Organisation DIY Workshops
|FEBRUARY 11
Kitchen, Bathroom and Laundry DIY Workshops
|FEBRUARY 12
Kitchen, Bathroom and Laundry DIY Workshops
|FEBRUARY 18
Windows and Doors DIY Workshops
|FEBRUARY 19
Windows and Doors DIY Workshops
|FEBRUARY 25
DIY Project Weekend
|FEBRUARY 26
DIY Project Weekend
BUNNINGS WAREHOUSE DIY FEBRUARY WORKSHOPS FOR KIDS
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|FEBRUARY 4
Art Class Workshops
|FEBRUARY 5
Art Class Workshops
|FEBRUARY 11
Garden Craft Workshops
|FEBRUARY 12
Garden Craft Workshops
|FEBRUARY 18
Wall Art Workshops
|FEBRUARY 19
Wall Art Workshops
|FEBRUARY 25
Fun Mosaic Workshops
|FEBRUARY 26
Fun Mosaic Workshops