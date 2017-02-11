Saturday, February 11, 2017

Locals to tackle DIY projects this February

Editor February 8, 2017

ROLL up your sleeves and get hands-on this February at Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton adults and kids DIY workshops.

With adult workshops being held every Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm, this month will see a focus on easy DIY projects that you’ll be able to do around the home over a weekend.

Kids can also enjoy free DIY workshops every Saturday and Sunday. The free classes will keep kids occupied, while they have fun learning how to make something new.

For further information, drop in to Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton, 225 Benalla Road, Shepparton or phone 5820 2200.

 

BUNNINGS WAREHOUSE DIY FEBRUARY WORKSHOPS FOR ADULTS

 

SATURDAY SUNDAY
FEBRUARY 4

Home Organisation DIY Workshops

 FEBRUARY 5

Home Organisation DIY Workshops
FEBRUARY 11

Kitchen, Bathroom and Laundry DIY Workshops

 FEBRUARY 12

Kitchen, Bathroom and Laundry DIY Workshops
FEBRUARY 18

Windows and Doors DIY Workshops

 FEBRUARY 19

Windows and Doors DIY Workshops
FEBRUARY 25

DIY Project Weekend

 FEBRUARY 26

DIY Project Weekend

 

 

BUNNINGS WAREHOUSE DIY FEBRUARY WORKSHOPS FOR KIDS

 

SATURDAY SUNDAY
FEBRUARY 4

Art Class Workshops

 FEBRUARY 5

Art Class Workshops
FEBRUARY 11

Garden Craft Workshops

 FEBRUARY 12

Garden Craft Workshops
FEBRUARY 18

Wall Art Workshops

 FEBRUARY 19

Wall Art Workshops
FEBRUARY 25

Fun Mosaic Workshops

 FEBRUARY 26

Fun Mosaic Workshops