Locals to tackle DIY projects this February Editor

ROLL up your sleeves and get hands-on this February at Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton adults and kids DIY workshops.

With adult workshops being held every Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm, this month will see a focus on easy DIY projects that you’ll be able to do around the home over a weekend.

Kids can also enjoy free DIY workshops every Saturday and Sunday. The free classes will keep kids occupied, while they have fun learning how to make something new.

For further information, drop in to Bunnings Warehouse Shepparton, 225 Benalla Road, Shepparton or phone 5820 2200.

BUNNINGS WAREHOUSE DIY FEBRUARY WORKSHOPS FOR ADULTS

SATURDAY SUNDAY FEBRUARY 4 Home Organisation DIY Workshops FEBRUARY 5 Home Organisation DIY Workshops FEBRUARY 11 Kitchen, Bathroom and Laundry DIY Workshops FEBRUARY 12 Kitchen, Bathroom and Laundry DIY Workshops FEBRUARY 18 Windows and Doors DIY Workshops FEBRUARY 19 Windows and Doors DIY Workshops FEBRUARY 25 DIY Project Weekend FEBRUARY 26 DIY Project Weekend

BUNNINGS WAREHOUSE DIY FEBRUARY WORKSHOPS FOR KIDS