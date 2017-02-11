Locals urged to help eliminate arson risk this summer David Lee

CRIME Stoppers Victoria is urging Shepparton residents to help eliminate bushfire arson this summer by supporting its annual bushfire arson awareness campaign.

The campaign reminds residents of the tragic consequences of bushfire arson and urges anyone to report unsafe behaviour to Crime Stoppers.

In the Shepparton area alone it is believed that 58 fires between 2014 and 2015 were deliberately lit according to official figures from Victoria Police.

Record crop yields this year also increase the risk of reckless fire, with farmers responsible for ensuring they conform to guidelines on when they can and cannot operate machinery.

Crime Stoppers Victoria community manager, Chris Plumridge said, “Both recklessly and deliberately lit fires are considered arson by law, and carry penalties of up to fifteen years imprisonment.

“Whether it’s a campfire on a total fire ban day, or whether you’re grinding or welding and there’s a spark – reckless bushfire arson can still result in the same tragic consequences as deliberate arson,” Mr Plumridge said.

Shepparton’s Superintendent Michael Sayer echoed the call for residents to report what they know.

“Recklessly and deliberately lit fires affect the entire community, so it’s up to all of us to keep the community safe,” he said.

“As police we can’t be everywhere, so that’s why we need the community’s support in reporting what they know, so that we can stop bushfire arson before it happens.”

If you know something about reckless or deliberate bushfire arson in your community, you can make a confidential report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or at the Crime Stoppers Victoria website at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. If it’s an emergency situation or you see smoke or flames, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.