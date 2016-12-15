Long term CBD strategy critical – chamber Editor

Quick fix to mall not the answer

TENS of millions of dollars of business in the Shepparton CBD has and will continue to disappear if a long term strategy is not put in place urgently, Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president, Carl Hainsworth has told The Adviser.

“For far too long, in fact for many years, virtually no action has taken place to fix our CBD and in particular the Maude Street Mall,” Mr Hainsworth said.

“The biggest problem we have is the Maude Street Mall problems have been debated for many years without action. With the recent election of nine councillors, the chamber is hopeful of strong direction to revitalising the Shepparton CBD,” Mr Hainsworth said.

The chamber has been an advocate for opening the mall to slow moving one-way traffic, beautification and some parking, to help the city prosper again. The chamber is also keen to review parking and traffic flows in the CBD.

“We have such a fantastically wide Maude Street which could be thriving from Fryers Street to High Street, which if it was opened, could be cordoned off for special major events at various times of the year. It would be a triple whammy: There would be a big boost to shopping and activities in the heart of Shepparton, businesses would naturally gravitate to the heart of Shepparton again filling empty shops, and new additional car parks would be welcomed by both shoppers and business,” Mr Hainsworth said.

A presentation to council by chamber president, Leanne Hulm in July highlighted several success stories at other regional cities who have re-opened their malls and which have since thrived. As part of the chamber presentation, a list of more than 100 signatures of CBD traders and large businesses in favour of opening up the mall and revitalising the CBD was presented.

Also included in the comprehensive presentation was a floor plan for traffic, a tree lined boulevard and parking along the Maude Street Mall and Fraser Street by Shepparton architect, Ron Popelier.

In response to this week’s release of the Maude Street Mall activation draft, Mr Hainsworth said he was very concerned that it wasn’t a plan for the long term. It is designed for temporary activities, with shipping containers and pop-up food kiosks, a pop-up playground and a pop-up veggie patch. “We as a city are looking for a long-lasting strategy that encompasses, the CBD, beautification and car parking,” Mr Hainsworth said.

Mr Hainsworth said it was admirable that Spiire had come up with a draft to help the mall at no cost to the city but questioned the long-term benefits of such a plan.

The council and Spiire have asked the general public for new ideas for the mall. You can have your say by referring to Greater Shepparton City Council’s special two page spread on pages 20 and 21 in this edition of The Adviser.

In addition, the chamber, with Greater Shepparton City Council, is in the midst of forming a working committee to investigate options available for a long term CBD strategy.