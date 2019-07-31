Longest-serving local educators recognised

NORTHERN Victoria teachers and staff are among more than 400 Victorians being recognised for their commitment and dedication to public education, at a ceremony for Department of Education and Training employees who have reached 40, 45, 50 and 55 years of service in 2019.

Local individuals recognised were Brenda O’Brien from Wanganui Park Secondry College, Susan Olley from Waaia Yalca South Primary School, Janet Gill Kirkman from Verney Road School, Heather Kennedy from Toolamba Primary School, Maureen Munro from Guthrie Street Primary School, Lidija Patching from Katunga Primary School, Wayne Smith from Katunga South Primary School, and Jeffrey Trevaskis from Mooroopna Secondary College.

The total 408 recipients have devoted more than 17,000 years combined to teaching. During this time, they’ve led progress in education and helped young people to thrive through learning, and by creating opportunities.