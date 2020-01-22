Looking back in time at Shepparton’s CBD

1 of 3

Shepparton is currently bustling with movement, works and growth, making for an exciting time for those living in and around the area. There’s the GV Health redevelopment well underway, the Shepparton Art Museum standing tall and busy with works, and many more big projects to come such as the new Museum of Vehicle Evolution and the Greater Shepparton Secondary College.

With so much happening and the town population and business constantly growing, we thought we’d take a trip back in time to look at just how much Shepparton, in particular the CBD, has changed.

One of the most memorable buildings was the old Post Office building with its large clock tower. The beautiful building was constructed in 1883 but was unfortunately demolished in 1973 and a concrete building was put in its place, much to many of the local residents’ disapproval.

Snapshots of Greater Shepparton’s Past is made possible by Lost Shepparton. For more great snapshots of the region’s history, visit Lost Shepparton’s Facebook page.