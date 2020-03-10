The Liberal Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell has expressed concern about safety at the Numurkah Rd & Graham Street intersection and has called for the installation of traffic lights at the busy intersection.

Directing a constituency question to the Minister for Roads, Road Safety and the TAC, Jaala Pulford in State Parliament this week, Ms Lovell pointed out that the T intersection is only controlled by a give way sign for west-bound traffic in Graham St.

With Numurkah Road a part of the GV Highway and Graham St being the location of GV Health, this intersection carries a large volume of traffic each day. During her contribution, Ms Lovell said the completion of Stage 1 of GV Health will see even larger traffic flows through the intersection in the future, with an expected increase in visitations at the hospital.

“The Numurkah Road – Graham St intersection sees a high level of traffic each day and this is only going to increase with the expected additional workforce, patients and visitors utilising the new hospital facilities in the future,” said Ms Lovell.

Ms Lovell sought a commitment from Ms Pulford to fund the installation of traffic lights at the intersection to improve safety and access to the hospital.