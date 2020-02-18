Lovell continues pursuit on risk management plan for super school

Last month, Local Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell, submitted a freedom of information request to the Department of Education and Training in regards to the risk management plan for the Greater Shepparton Secondary College.

The department was given 14 days to lodge a review of the deputy commissioner’s findings with the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT), which they have now done. The follow up hearing was on February 17, where the Andrews Government has refused to release the documents, saying they should remain hidden from the public.

VCAT has now set a compulsory date for May 4, 2020 and if it’s not settled, there will be a hearing on May 25.