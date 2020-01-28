Lovell pursues risk management plan for super school

`All projects come with some risk, the new $120M Greater Shepparton Secondary College is no exception. The Department of Education and Training, relevant authority in this case have prepared what is an eight page inclusion into their Shepparton Education Plan that concern ‘risk management’.

Local Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell submitted a freedom of Information request to the department that was at first refused.

Ms Lovell took the matter to the Office of the Victorian Information Commissioner and at a hearing that was decided in December, the Deputy Commissioner said in her findings, “On balance, I consider the public interest of the community being informed about the way in which the agency performs its statutory functions weighs in favour of release, where disclosure of the risks identified will likely contribute to greater public scrutiny, and community participation in the implementation of the Shepparton Education Plan.”

The department was given 14 days to lodge a review of the deputy commissioner’s findings with VCAT which they have done. The follow up hearing is on February 17.

Wendy Lovell said, ”Families in Greater Shepparton have a right to be fully informed on the risks associated with this unpopular and controversial super school and I will fight to have this information released.”

Ms Lovell also expressed concern at the shortfall of the estimated funding required for the project.