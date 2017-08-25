Lovell welcomes fire services bill select committee final report David Lee

MEMBER for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell has welcomed the tabling of the Fire Services Bill Select Committee Final Report,which was lodged with the Clerk of the Legislative Council last week.

In its report, the Legislative Council Select Committee has made 10 findings and 10 recommendations including recommending the bill should be withdrawn or rejected by the legislative council, findings welcomed by Ms Lovell.

“These recommendations reinforce the Liberal Party’s view that this proposed legislation is flawed and was formed without proper consultation with Victoria’s fire services,” Ms Lovell said.

In addition the report recommends that legislation relating to firefighters’ presumptive rights compensation be reintroduced to parliament as a standalone bill.

“The Coalition fully supports the firefighters’ presumptive rights compensation part of the bill and we have always maintained that it should never be lumped with proposed restructure legislation,” Ms Lovell said.

“Presumptive rights compensation for firefighters has broad support across the parliament and should be reintroduced as soon as possible to become law.

“It is interesting that even the Labor Party and The Greens members of the Select Committee agree or agree in principle with the majority of the report’s recommendations.

“Now the ball is in Daniel Andrews’ court to take heed of the Select Committee’s recommendations and scrap his proposed flawed legislation,” Ms Lovell said.