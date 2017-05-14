Loyal shopper wins a cool $10,000 grand prize David Lee

SHE ONLY put in two entries, both of them at Finer Fruit in Shepparton, but that was all that was needed for Kialla Lakes resident, Margaret Opie to be drawn as the 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway grand prize winner, and has walked away with a $5,000 GMCU debit card and a $5,000 holiday voucher to be used at Lyn McNaught Travel.

Margaret said, “When The Adviser rang, I thought they were putting it over me.

“I had only filled out two entries and both were at Finer Fruit. I shop there all the time and have been since they first opened.

“I have always entered the giveaway, but being drawn as the major prize winner is a nice surprise.”

Margaret told The Adviser that she has a daughter, Helen, eight great grandchildren and three grandchildren, who will all help her spend the $5,000.

“My daughter has already marked off where I should spend the money, but I will be sharing it with the family,” Margaret said.

“As for the holiday…I think I will go to visit my granddaughter and great grandchildren in Queensland. I often speak with them via FaceTime and they are always so sad and want to come and visit me, so I am looking forward to that.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to The Adviser and the GMCU.”

Finer Fruit owner, Sammy Rachele said, “Finer Fruit has been a part of the giveaway for the entire 14 years it has been running and it’s great to finally have a major prize winner in our store.

“Margaret has been a loyal customer of Finer Fruit, so we couldn’t be happier for her.

“From all of us here, we’d like to congratulate Margaret.”