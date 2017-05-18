Major job loss predicted David Lee

Two shopping complexes too much Fairleys says

MORE than 200 local jobs could be lost if a planned second shopping complex is to be built in Shepparton’s North, with rezoning of land and approval for the build of a major supermarket complex approximately 400 metres down the road from Fairleys SUPA IGA again gaining momentum, putting the local supermarket at risk.

Michael’s IGA general/operations manager, Len Morabito said, “The ‘move’ to build another shopping Centre approximately 400 meters down the road from us has gained momentum again because of the persistence of the Shepparton town planners and Woolworths’ relentless pursuit to gain more and more market share at the expense of all other businesses in town.

“Unfortunately if this goes ahead, the business with the most to lose and the workforce with the most to lose is Fairleys SUPA IGA Shepparton.

“The reason for this is that there is just not the demand for two shopping centers in north Shepparton at this moment. Possibly in 10 to 15 years’ time if, and that is a big if, the residential ‘explosion’ takes place that the experts have predicted in the north of the town happens. The Shepparton region has not exceeded 1.40 percent population growth in many, many years!

“Note: The forecast population growth for Shepparton between 2011 and 2031 is set at 1.20 percent per annum!. Not enough to sustain three Supermarkets 400 meters apart in North Shepparton.

“If this rezoning of land and the development is approved by the minister/panel and council, it could make our developer second guess their decision. Our development already caters for our brand new state of the art supermarket, many specialty shops, medical center etc … and another major supermarket next door to us has been planned on the request of council town planners. So, why the need for a third supermarket 400 meters up the road?

“That would then give us eight major supermarkets in Shepparton all within 8-10 minutes away from each other! That’s more choice than some suburbs in Melbourne have, where the population is a lot more densely populated than Shepparton.

“We are asking that the community does its part to protect Fairleys SUPA IGA and to protect its employment and that of the store’s team members. We have set up an electronic petition that we hope people sign.

“We ask that the community gets behind its last standing local independent supermarket and to share the petition with friends and family to seek their support as well.

“We are up against a giant multimillion dollar business who already dominates the Shepparton retail landscape, with two supermarkets and a Dan Murphy’s Liquor Warehouse in Shepparton, and another store in Mooroopna only 10 minutes away.”

The petition is located at www.gopetition.com/petitions/stop-councils-amendment-c193.html and there is a link on the ‘Fairleys SUPA IGA Shepparton’ Facebook page.

The Shepparton North Urban Design Framework is out for public consultation until May 19 and can be found at http://greatershepparton.com.au/council/consultation/draft-urban-design-framework