Make every drop count

As we continue into summer, the probable need to impose water restrictions becomes even greater.

Goulburn Valley Water is currently urging residents to use water wisely and to ensure they make every drop of water count this summer, with temperatures again predicted to be warmer and drier, to consider how much water they are using and if they can make water savings.

Water demand is already trending higher than in previous years. Residents have used on average 530 litres per person, per day in December 2019, compared with an average of 434 litres per person per day in December 2018.

Goulburn Valley Water managing director, Peter Quinn said it was everyone’s responsibility to use water wisely and sustainably. “Our climate is changing and we can’t rely on rainfall like in the past, so we need everyone to adopt an ‘every drop counts’ approach to using water,” he said.

Stage 2 water restrictions have been in place for Euroa and Violet Town since April, and restrictions were lifted in Kilmore, Heathcote Junction and Wandong last month.

While the debate for irrigation water goes on, storage reservoirs are slowly beginning to drain. Eildon weir, the primary feed into the Goulburn is currently standing at 41 percent capacity while Waranga Basin is at 58 percent capacity.

With the future dictated by climate change and the drought and the demands imposed by irrigation, the environment and domestic use, in the absence of forecast rain for the next few months, the future looks decidedly bleak.