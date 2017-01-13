Make rest stops part of your holiday David Lee

VICTORIA witnessed an increase in the number of fatalities on its roads in 2016, with 292 lives lost, an increase of 15.9 percent when compared to 2015. Out of that 292, eight lives were lost on Greater Shepparton’s roads last year and with the first life lost on our roads taking place on Thursday last week and many people still on holidays and on the roads, it is important to remember to take steps to ensure that your trip is a safe one.

As a way to do so, the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) is asking motorists to consider turning the road trip to their destination into part of their holiday.

The call aims to prevent fatigue-related crashes, accounting for about one-in-four fatalities on the state’s roads.

TAC road safety manager, Samantha Buckis is encouraging drivers to research the route to their holiday destination and pencil in stops at attractions along the way.

“Every safe road trip starts with a good night’s sleep and a plan and if you’re going to be covering a fair bit of ground, you need to take a rest from driving every two hours,” Ms Buckis said.

“Victoria is a beautiful part of the world so it makes sense to research the attractions you can stop at on the way. As well as making the trip more enjoyable and seeing some great sights, it’s an opportunity to get out of the car, freshen up and swap drivers if possible.”

Ms Buckis said that while it was important to stop and rest, drivers still needed to be mindful of the total amount of time they would be spending on the roads.

“Drowsiness is a sign that your body is falling asleep and if you do start to feel drowsy, the only safe option is to pull over,” Ms Buckis said.

“Sleep results from a chemical process and when drowsiness sets in, it’s a sign that you are heading towards a point where no amount of coffee or winding the window down will stop you from falling asleep.

“Research shows that being awake for 17 hours has the same effect on your driving ability as a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of 0.05. Going without sleep for 24 hours has the same effect as a BAC of 0.1, double the legal limit.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility to be focused and aware while on the roads. We’re asking drivers to make a choice not to drive when tired, or to plan their trip so they can avoid fatigue entirely.”

Greater Shepparton lives lost

2016 – 8

2015 – 9

2014 – 2

2013 – 4

2012 – 11

2011 – 5

2010 – 4

2009 – 7

2008 – 3

2007 – 11

2006 – 9