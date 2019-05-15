Making a difference for local kids

IT’S coming up to that all important time of the year again, when locals are asked to dig deep to help raise funds for the benefit of our local kids, through the Give Me 5 For Kids (GM5FK) fundraiser.

Since 2005, Southern Cross Austereo has helped to raise over $1M locally with help from the community, which has gone back into the GV Health Children’s Ward.

This year, the funds raised will be going toward an Isolette Cot (infant incubator), which is on top of GV Health’s wish list.

Throughout the month of June, several events will be held across the region, including a luncheon with one of Australia’s top thoroughbred racehorse trainers, David Hayes at the Parklake Hotel on May 30.

The special luncheon will start at 12:30pm and includes a light lunch, as well as a Q&A session with David and an impressive auction item up for grabs that would appeal to racing enthusiasts.

Places are limited and tickets cost $45 and are available now from Southern Cross Austereo (Triple M).

Southern Cross Austereo general manager, Alan Kellock said, “For a station this size to be able to deliver over $1M is phenomenal. Without the help and support form the local community, this wouldn’t have been possible.

“We’ve also had a lot of businesses come on board to support the cause which makes all the difference.

“We are always open to anyone getting involved by hosting an event for GM5FK. If you want to put on an event we can help you to promote it.

“We also have donation tins available at the station for any businesses who would like to have one in their office to raise funds.”

A special public launch event will be held at GV Health on June 3 between 6am and 9am.

To donate or for a full list of local events, visit www.giveme5forkids.com.au or phone Southern Cross Austereo Shepparton on 5821 1260 or drop into 625 Wyndham Street, Shepparton.