Making a home in Kialla Lakes

WHEN researching for the Great Estates Magazine, our team came across a couple who had recently bought land and built a home for themselves in the heart of one of the Goulburn Valley’s most iconic housing estates.

Kevin and Colleen Borrman, a couple coming up on their first year in their new home, had their house built by Hotondo Homes in Kialla’s iconic Kialla Lakes Estate.

The couple has a long history in the area, and their move into their new Hotondo home comes after Kevin retired from a career in the gas industry. Colleen, a hairdresser, still works in Shepparton. The Great Estates Magazine caught up with the couple in their stunning home.

Why did you choose to move to Kialla Lakes?

Colleen: We lived for 35 years on a larger property in Kialla, and we wanted to downsize. Not house-wise, but property-wise. I was born in Shepparton, and we love the area.

Kevin: Kialla Lakes has got everything here. We’ve always lived in the south of Shepparton and now we’ve got neighbours right next door, great neighbours. I know the bloke who lives next door, he’s a friend of mine. There are good people all around.

How long did the build take?

Colleen: It was pretty quick, eight or nine months from start to finish. Hotondo finished in the time-frame they said they would.

How was your experience building with Hotondo Homes?

Kevin: The whole process has been really good with Hotondo Homes, and the reason I like Hotondo is the diversity.

They let me utilise the stone masonry skills of my son to complete the stonework we wanted.

I could go onsite and look at the progress. The tradespeople they used were very good, and even after completion if there were little things that needed to be done, Hotondo helped out and sent someone around.

Did you find Hotondo Homes flexible?

Colleen: We felt like we could ask Hotondo anything, and they’d offer us a couple of options of what we could do. We could customise the house the way we wanted.

They were great. They said: You can have whatever you want. We changed a few things and they were quite accommodating. They said ‘No worries, we can do that for you’. They were really good, all very helpful, very approachable. It’s been wonderful, this past year, living here in this home.

