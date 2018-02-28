Man taken into custody David Lee

APPROXIMATELY 15 uniformed police members swooped on 24 year old man, Brayden Donnelly who was walking on Wyndham Street close to the Queen’s Gardens at 11am on Monday. The Mr Donnelly was taken into custody and was charged with attempted murder and assault in relation to the stabbing of a 36 year old man at a Phillips Street address on Saturday night.

Police were called to the Phillips Street property on Saturday, shortly after 8pm following reports that a male had been stabbed, with Shepparton Police believing that all parties involved in the incident were known to each other.

The victim was driven to GV Health in a critical condition where he was stabilised, before being transported to Melbourne. A group of people were said to have arrived at GV Health and attempted to further assault the victim.

Mr Donnelly was denied bail and was remanded in custody to appear at Shepparton Magistrates Court today.