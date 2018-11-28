Many gather to officially open Maculata Place

1 of 2

RESIDENTS, families and the founding forefathers of Shepparton Villages, Keppel Turnour and Lance Woodhouse, joined CEO Kerri Rivett, local government members and Minister for Senior Australians and Aged Care, Ken Wyatt last week to officially open the new $34M Maculata Place.

Kerri said, “The building has been designed as a community.

“The front of the building replicates a shopping plaza with hairdressers, gym, consulting suites while the dining rooms are the cafés and restaurants that then lead into the resident’s homes. Each resident’s room has a doorbell and letterbox and are located along either Woodhouse Lane or Turnour Terrace, giving residents an address for their home.”

Minister Wyatt spoke at the official opening, paying tribute and recognition to the residents for helping to build the region to what it is today.

“The Australian Government recognises the importance of regional communities such as Shepparton having high quality, local aged care facilities,” Minister Wyatt said.

“We’re investing record amounts in aged care, an additional $5B over four years, to ensure our senior Australians receive the best care possible.”

Federal Member for Murray, Damian Drum said, “Maculata Place will serve senior Australians in the Shepparton district for many years to come and I am delighted the Australian Government has teamed up with Shepparton Retirement Villages to bring this new facility to reality.”