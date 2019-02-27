Many interesting topics discussed at council meeting

GREATER Shepparton City Council had a few items of interest on the agenda of the February ordinary meeting.

Council was presented with several deputations and petitions including 1,423 signatures on the use of Ford Road as an east/west truck link between the Goulburn Valley Highway and Grahamvale Road.

A petition containing 880 signatures was received by council, requesting the reversal of the B Double classification of Ford Road.

Council also received a petition containing 86 signatures in addition to 14 letters of objection, relating to the proposed intersection upgrade works on Hawdon Street and Verney Road.

A petition containing 70 signatures was also received by council, which opposes the proposed works on Hawdon Street, Verney Road, Balaclava Road and New Dookie Road.

Council also moved the motion to support the Museum of Vehicle Evolution (MOVE), with councillors voting toward endorsing the business case for the museum and to provide $1.375M in financial support subject to MOVE securing funding from the Victorian Government, Federal Government and private industry.

Council also adopted the Princess Park Future Directions Plan and the Princess Park Landscape Masterplan, which will see upgrades of the park to the cost of between $5.5M and $7.5M.

Council held a special council meeting last night, where councillors provided an update on the budget for the new Shepparton Art Museum and discussed the awarding of the tender for its construction. Also discussed was the proposed lease agreement for the GV Link Solar Farm. See more on the special council meeting in next week’s edition of The Adviser.