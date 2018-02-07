Many will still not be able to afford radiotherapy David Lee

WITH government funding to help support radiotherapy in Shepparton, making the services provided by GenesisCare more affordable, residents like 58 year old, Camella Malone might find their treatment easier to handle.

Having a State Government funded service available in Shepparton would mean Camella would save on her 200km round trip every day for five weeks, as she could receive her treatment in Shepparton rather than travelling to Bendigo.

Camella was diagnosed with breast cancer in March last year and underwent an extensive 13-week course of chemotherapy in May 2017. Because of the long course of chemo, Camella took three more months to recover before undergoing a mastectomy in late November.

Since her operation, Camella has been preparing for a challenging course of radiotherapy, which commences this week in Bendigo. Camella will receive one treatment per day, five days a week for five weeks in order to finally defeat her cancer.

As an avid animal lover, Camella is the proud owner of two dogs meaning she has no choice to travel every day to Bendigo from Shepparton.

In speaking to Camella, she made it clear that she would be unable to afford treatment at a private radiotherapy facility in Shepparton, saying that she would hope to see the State Government provide funding for the planned GenesisCare facility.

Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell has continued her campaign for the Andrews Labor Government to provide funding for the service in Shepparton, taking Camella’s story to State Parliament recently.

“Cancer patients from Shepparton and the Goulburn Valley have travelled for radiotherapy treatment for far too long,” Ms Lovell said.

“The granting of a licence to GenesisCare to build radiotherapy services is wonderful news but there is still work to be done by the Andrews Labor Government to ensure the treatment is affordable to all patients.

“I will continue to advocate for local cancer patients so the State Government provides funding to guarantee any new facility provides affordable radiotherapy to everyone who needs it.”