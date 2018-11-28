Massive, merry market at Emerald Bank

EMERALD Bank is going to end the year with a cracking Christmas celebration and their biggest Shepparton Farmers Market and The Village Market yet.

On Sunday, December 2, the special Christmas market is going to have over 60 stalls, with a range of fresh fruit, eggs, vegetables, preserves, baked goods and homemade produce available. There will also be a seated food court arrangement with tasty traders, cafés and food trucks available to serve delicious treats.

Santa himself will also be making a special appearance, arriving via the Moira Miniature Rail service, which will be operating at the market all day.

The markets are dedicated to connecting local producers, growers and businesses with consumers, and it provides a brilliant range of products at farm-gate prices. It’s a great Sunday out and the perfect opportunity to plan ahead for Christmas; there’s nothing like simultaneously supporting local business and buying gifts for loved ones.

The Village Market and Shepparton Farmers Market coordinator, Vittoria Meola said, “Emerald Bank is green and looking gorgeous this spring. Come down and celebrate Christmas with us in the beautiful outdoors.

“It’s going to be an enormous event, our last for 2018, so make the most of the sunny season and spend some time at the market.”

The last Shepparton Farmers Market and Village Market for 2018 will be held on Sunday, December 2, at Emerald Bank Leisure Land, 7725 Goulburn Valley Highway. For further information, visit the website www.emeraldbank.net.au